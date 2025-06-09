WSP investigates fatal hit-and-run on I-5 in Kent, WA

The Brief Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened on northbound I-5 Monday night. Several lanes of the freeway are blocked as troopers investigate the scene. It's currently unknown what led up to the crash.



Washington State Patrol is currently investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened on I-5 in Kent Monday night.

What we know:

WSP Trooper Rick Johnson posted about the crash just after 7:30 p.m.

The collision happened on northbound I-5 near State Route 516.

The right two lanes of the freeway are blocked as troopers investigate the scene. Drivers are told to expect delays through the area.

What we don't know:

It's currently unknown what led up to the deadly crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Washington State Patrol.

