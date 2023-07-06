Home Run Derby 2023: Julio Rodriguez to face Pete Alonso in first round

The 2023 MLB Home Run Derby field is all set and Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez will be facing New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso in a first-round matchup.

This will be a rematch for the two at T-Mobile Park. Rodríguez a No. 7 seed, eliminated Alonso, a No. 3 seed, in the second round at last year's event at Dodgers Stadium.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 03: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners hits an RBI single in the top of the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on July 03, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunn Expand

Rodríguez finished as a runner-up in the 2022 Home Run Derby, Despite hitting 28 more total homers than Juan Soto, 81 to 53, Soto outpaced Rodriguez in the last round, 19 to 18.

Here are the first round matchups for the 8-player field.

(1) Luis Robert Jr. vs. (8) Adley Rutschman

(2) Pete Alonso vs. (7) Julio Rodríguez

(3) Mookie Betts vs. (6) Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

(4) Adolis García vs. (5) Randy Arozarena

As of Wednesday, Rodríguez has hit 13 home runs this season.

The Home Run Derby is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday.