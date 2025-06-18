Seattle police investigate shooting that injured a homeless woman in Belltown

The Brief A homeless woman is recovering after being shot Tuesday night in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood. Officers did not find any suspects or make any arrests. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.



Police are investigating after a homeless woman was shot in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood Tuesday night.

What they're saying:

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of a shooting near 2nd Avenue and Bell Street at around 11:20 p.m.

When officers arrived, crews with the Seattle Fire Department were at the scene treating the victim, who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her arm. The woman was later taken to Harborview Medical Center by ambulance.

Police determined the woman was shot south of 2nd Avenue and Bell Street by a small caliber bullet.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. Officers did not find any suspects or make any arrests.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

