Homicide investigation launched in Tacoma, WA

A homicide investigation was launched after a man was found dead in Tacoma on Wednesday.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a home near the corner of S Oakes St. and S 74th St. on a report of a death investigation.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead.

Crime scene technicians and detectives responded to the scene and are investigating the incident as a homicide.

The information about how the man died is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.