How to watch NFL games on Thanksgiving

The annual tradition of NFL football games on Thanksgiving Day continues on Thursday, featuring all-day action and several highly-anticipated matchups.

This Turkey Day, the Detroit Lions will host the Green Bay Packers, the Dallas Cowboys host the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Cincinnati Bengals will face off against the Baltimore Ravens.

With two rivalry games and each team set to play some tough competition, many football fans are looking forward to watching this year's holiday tripleheader.

Keep reading for more details on the 2025 Thanksgiving NFL games, and how to watch them live.

When are the Thanksgiving NFL games?

The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions kick off Thanksgiving football action at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) at Ford Field.

Next, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will face Dak Prescott and the Cowboys at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

Finally, kickoff for Bengals vs Ravens is at 5:20 p.m. (8:20 p.m. ET) in Baltimore.

What TV channel are the Thanksgiving NFL games on?

Each NFL game on Thanksgiving will be broadcast on different TV channels. There are also several streaming options available for each game.

Packers vs Lions: FOX (Streaming on FOX One, Tubi, Fubo and NFL+)

Chiefs vs Cowboys: CBS (Streaming on Fubo, Hulu, Paramount+, YouTube TV and NFL+)

Bengals vs Ravens: NBC (Streaming on Hulu, NBC Sports, Peacock, YouTube TV and NFL+)

How can I listen to the Thanksgiving NFL games on the radio?

There are a variety of ways to listen to the Thanksgiving NFL games live.

Packers–Lions: NFL+, Sirius XM channels 226 or 225, Westwood One and ESPN

Chiefs–Cowboys: NFL+, Sirius XM channels 229 or 228, Westwood One and ESPN

Bengals–Ravens: NFL+, Sirius XM channels 226 or 225, Westwood One and ESPN

History of NFL games on Thanksgiving

Since its inception in 1920, the National Football League has always played games on Thanksgiving. The tradition has the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys each hosting a contest, with an additional prime time game on Thanksgiving night.

This year features two rivalry games, between the Lions–Packers and Bengals–Ravens. The Seattle Seahawks last starred in a Thanksgiving game back in 2023, losing to their rival San Francisco 49ers, 31-13.

What was once known as the Thanksgiving Classic has since been renamed to the John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration, in honor of the former head coach and broadcaster, John Madden.

For more information about the NFL's Thanksgiving games, visit the National Football League's website.

