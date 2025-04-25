The Brief There are several ways for people in Seattle to watch Pope Francis' funeral on Saturday. Live coverage of the service will be broadcast across national networks and streaming on the FOX Local app.



The funeral for Pope Francis is happening on Saturday, and Seattleites have a variety of options to see the service live.

Pope Francis passed away early Monday morning at the age of 88 after a public appearance on Easter Sunday. Live coverage of his funeral will be broadcast and streaming across several different channels early Saturday morning.

Keep reading for details on Pope Francis' funeral and how to watch it live.

When is Pope Francis' funeral?

Timeline:

Pope Francis' funeral will officially start at 1 a.m. PST/4 a.m. ET on Saturday, April 26. It's an early wake-up call for the U.S., though it will begin at 10 a.m. in Rome.

Where is Pope Francis' funeral?

The service will be held in the Vatican's St. Peters Square, specifically outdoors in front of St. Peter's Basilica.

People gather in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

How can I watch Pope Francis' funeral?

FOX 13 Seattle will be streaming Pope Francis' funeral online and on the FOX Local app, available to download on all smart TVs.

A YouTube livestream of the ceremony will be available on the Vatican News channel.

Fox News coverage of the pope's funeral begins at midnight. Most other national networks will also broadcast the live event.

What will happen at the funeral?

Pope Francis' coffin will be sealed in rite Friday evening before the funeral at St. Peter's Basilica. The funeral Mass will begin the following morning at 10 a.m. local time (1 a.m. PST/4 a.m. ET).

More than 200,000 people are expected to attend funeral, including international leaders like U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Prince William.

A procession to transport the pope's body to the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome, where he will be buried, begins after the funeral.

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX News, Vatican News and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

