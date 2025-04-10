Seattle school says ICE vehicle spotted near campus, police dispute claim

The Brief Denny International Middle School in West Seattle brought students inside as a precaution after an ICE vehicle was spotted nearby. Seattle Public Schools policy prohibits staff from aiding immigration enforcement against students and families.



Officials at Denny International Middle School in West Seattle pulled students inside from lunch after claiming they saw a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement vehicle near the campus.

According to a letter posted by the school, officials received word that someone spotted an ICE truck in the parking lot of the Southwest Athletic Center while 8th grade students were outdoors during lunch.



The school brought the students inside early as a precaution.

Seattle police dispute claims of ICE vehicle

Hours after SPS sent a note to parents alerting them of the ICE vehicle, Seattle police released a statement saying this report was false, and that it was actually a police patrol car:

"A school administrator emailed parents and community members stating an ICE vehicle had been seen near the school. This was false. The vehicle was from the Seattle Police Department as part of a commitment to prevent crime and protect students near schools where violence has become a concern," reads the statement. "It is not our goal to alarm anyone with our presence as this is an effort to intervene in any issues before they escalate."

Memo from Seattle Public Schools

What they're saying:

Principal Mary Ingraham wrote in a letter, "the recent announcement regarding the removal of protected areas from immigration enforcement and the possibility of ICE entering schools to deport students is deeply troubling to our district and community."

Ingraham went on to say that the school remains safe and that no students or staff were ever at risk.

"Our school and the SPS Safety and Security team responded immediately and effectively," Ingraham wrote in a letter to families. "We acted proactively to ensure safety."

Seattle Public Schools say they are committed to maintaining safe, welcoming, and inclusive learning environments for all students, regardless of race, religion, national origin, immigration status, gender identity, or sexual orientation.

"We are deeply committed to the well-being of every student, family, and person in our care," Ingraham stated.

What's next:

Seattle Public Schools staff are prohibited from participating or aiding immigration enforcement against students, their families, staff, and volunteers.

Seattle police affirmed they do not enforce civil federal immigration laws, and said they will never ask a person's immigration status unless directly connected to criminal investigation, such as human trafficking.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Seattle Public Schools.

