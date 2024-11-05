What is Initiative 2124, what will it do to the WA Cares program?

It is Election Day in Washington state and there are four initiatives that voters will be making decisions on before dropping their ballots at one of the 540 authorized ballot drop locations.

One of these measures is Initiative No. 2124. The outcome of this vote could change the way WA Cares is funded.

The WA Cares program provides up to $36,500 for long-term care services like nursing home care. The state started collecting money from workers in 2023 to support the program.

Keep reading to learn more about the initiative and how it could impact you.

What is Initiative 2124 about?

If passed, the initiative would allow employees and self-employed workers to opt out of the WA Cares program at any time. It will also require those already in the program to decide if they want to stay enrolled.

Most employees currently have to contribute 0.58% of their wages, but some are exempt if they had private long-term care insurance before November 2021. The exemption would go away if the initiative passes, as everyone would need to choose to opt in or out.

Supporters say the measure gives people more control over whether they want to be part of the program.

However, opponents have worried that too many people opting out could reduce the funds needed to keep the program running.

