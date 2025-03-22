1 juvenile, 1 adult injured in Bellevue crash, road closed

Two people have been injured in a Bellevue crash. Police have shut the road down to investigate and clear the scene on Saturday.

Northeast 8th Street near Crossroads Park in Bellevue is closed following a morning crash on Mar. 22.

Bellevue crash on Mar. 22, via Bellevue Police Department

Police report that a juvenile was transported to Harborview Medical Center with life threatening injuries, while an adult was also transferred to the hospital, with non-life threatening injuries.

As officers continue their investigation, the road will remain closed. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Bellevue Police Department.

