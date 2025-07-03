Inmate escapes from cleanup crew in Mason County, WA
MASON COUNTY, Wash. - The Mason County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for a jail inmate who escaped from custody Thursday morning.
What we know:
Deputies say jail trustee Domingo Pablo Mendoza, 49, escaped from a road litter clean-up crew on Northeast Tahuya Blacksmith Road, between Bear Creek Road and Bennettson Road, northwest of Belfair.
Mendoza is 5'4", 220 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing an orange "Mason County Jail" t-shirt, blue jeans and an orange hat.
Mason County deputies have contained the search are for Mendoza.
If you see Mendoza, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.
Anyone with information about Mendoza’s whereabouts or possible assistance he may be receiving is asked to call 911.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Mason County Sheriff's Office.
