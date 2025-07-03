Inmate escapes from cleanup crew in Mason County, WA

The Brief The Mason County Sheriff's Office is searching for escaped inmate Domingo Pablo Mendoza, who fled from a cleanup crew. Mendoza, 49, was last seen wearing an orange jail t-shirt and blue jeans northwest of Belfair. Authorities urge the public not to approach Mendoza and to call 911 with any information.



The Mason County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for a jail inmate who escaped from custody Thursday morning.

What we know:

Deputies say jail trustee Domingo Pablo Mendoza, 49, escaped from a road litter clean-up crew on Northeast Tahuya Blacksmith Road, between Bear Creek Road and Bennettson Road, northwest of Belfair.

Mendoza is 5'4", 220 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing an orange "Mason County Jail" t-shirt, blue jeans and an orange hat.

Mason County deputies have contained the search are for Mendoza.

If you see Mendoza, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about Mendoza’s whereabouts or possible assistance he may be receiving is asked to call 911.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Mason County Sheriff's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Bryan Kohberger pleads guilty to Idaho murders, avoiding death penalty

Seattle doctor stole meds from infant patients, worked under influence

New evidence links Travis Decker to WA crime scene

Microsoft announces another mass layoff impacting 9,000 workers

Toddler's death investigated as homicide in Mason County

Everything to know about WA laws going into effect July 1

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.