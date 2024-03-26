2 injured in JBLM helicopter crash during training exercise

An Army helicopter crashed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord during a routine training exercise Monday night, sending the two pilots to a hospital.

A JBLM spokesperson told The News Tribune on Tuesday that what the person called an "aviation mishap" on Monday night involved a U.S. Army AH-64E Apache helicopter assigned to 4-6 ACS, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade.

Fire crews and deputies were sent to the crash between Yelm and Olympia about 9:45 p.m.

Southeast Thurston Fire Chief Mark King said the marshy, brush-heavy terrain was difficult to access.

The two pilots survived the crash, he said. One was taken by ground and one was transported by air to Madigan Army Medical Center at JBLM, King said. The names of the pilots and the extent of their injuries weren’t released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.