WA Army doctor expected to plea guilty in JBLM sexual abuse case

A local U.S. army doctor accused of sexually abusing dozens of his patients appears ready to take a plea.

A source close to the case tells FOX 13 Seattle that a tentative deal is in place, where Maj. Michael Stockin will plead guilty to ​some charges.

Stockin is facing over 50 charges, including abusive sexual contact and wrongful viewing.

This deal is not yet official.

Stockin's case is believed to be the largest number of victims in such a case in U.S. military history.

FOX 13 Seattle has previously reported on Stockin's case — he's facing a military court-martial, set to take place early next year.

Victims say Stockin assaulted them under the guise of a medical need.

