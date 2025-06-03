1 juvenile dead, several others hurt in Pierce County crash

The Brief One juvenile has died following a vehicle collision in Pierce County. Multiple others sustained serious injuries in the crash. The intersection of Portland Avenue East and 112th Street East was closed for several hours due to the incident.



A juvenile died and several others were seriously hurt in a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Pierce County.

What we know:

The crash happened at the intersection of Portland Avenue East and 112th Street East in unincorporated Pierce County.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department announced it was responding to the major collision, which involved one juvenile fatality and multiple other juveniles with serious injuries.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

Roads at the intersection of Portland Avenue East and 112th Street East are expected to be shut down for several hours as authorities investigate the scene.

Further details about the crash, including the number of injured and their conditions, were not immediately available.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

