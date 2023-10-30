K-Pop group TRENDZ on new music, the writing process, and their favorite groups

After debuting in Jan. 2022, K-Pop boy group TRENDZ has been working hard on putting out new music for their fans.

Their name, TRENDZ, captures their desire to lead the trends of Gen Z.

In early September they released their third single album titled, "STILL ON MY WAY."

The three track album features tracks, "ven conmingo", "O.Y.E", and the title track, "MY WAY".

The music video for "MY WAY" currently has over 7 million views.

Describing "MY WAY", member ra.L says, "This song features a drum and bass sound, a popular genre that has been gaining traction worldwide. This song expresses our determination to keep going, even when we face hardships or reach our limits"

The members worked in writing lyrics for the tracks which is something they take seriously, so they can convey their true feelings through their music.

"I personally think communication is the key, and it was an important element for the lyric-writing process for this album as well. By communicating with each other, we decide whether the rap verses complement each other and align with the vocal sections. In order to ensure the quality of the music, I consider communication among the members to be crucial," says the group’s youngest member YECHAN.

HANKOOK explains, "I first think about whether the lyrics harmonize with the overall vibe of the song and if they are pleasant to the ears. Afterwards, I look at whether my intentions have been effectively and concisely conveyed through the lyrics."

The members have a deep connection with their music, describing some of their favorite songs in their career such as "VAGABOND", "NEY DAYZ", and "MY WAY" as the songs that showcase who they are and what they can do as artists, but they still have more they want to try.

"As trainees, we practiced singing while listening to bands like New Hope Club, so we would love to try band music as well. I think it is a genre that our fans as well as the general public will enjoy listening to," says EUNIL.

The group is not only inspired by New Hope Club, but also other K-Pop groups.

EUNIL explains, "As a trainee I practiced dancing and singing to SEVENTEEN's songs, and I practically grew up listening to their songs.It would be an incredible honor if we ever had the chance to collaborate with them, and I would cherish that memory forever. I really respect you, SEVENTEEN."

Member LEON looks up to another chart-topping group, STRAY KIDS.

"If we get a chance, we'd love to collaborate with STRAY KIDS for a performance. Not only are they my role models, but also I think their stage presence is just phenomenal. There would be so much we can learn from them if we ever had the opportunity to collaborate on a stage performance with them," he says.

The group’s talent and determination in creating their performances is something their fans, called FRIENDZ, continue to show support for.

In a message to FRIENDZ, YECHAN says, "All of our FRIENDZ, whether they are living abroad or here in Korea, have been sending us a lot of support and love. All your love has empowered us to continuously give our best, also for the promotion of this album and the song, "MY WAY." Thank you always. We promise to keep giving our all, so please stay tuned and continue supporting us! Thank you!"