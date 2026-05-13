Katseye announces tour with stop at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena

The Brief Katseye, a global girl group, announced a tour Wednesday with a stop at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena. Tickets will be available beginning at the end of May with two presale rounds. The girl group is taking center stage in Seattle on Nov. 17.



Remember that iconic Gap advertisement with the girl group dancing to "My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard" that took the internet by storm in August?

What we know:

Katseye, the girl-group in the ad, are taking center stage at Climate Pledge Arena on Nov. 17, with ticket sales dropping on Thursday, May 21 and their new EP, Wild, is set to release on Aug. 14 via Hybe x Geffen Records.

The global girl group announced their WILDWORLD TOUR on Wednesday, bringing Katseye to arenas across Europe and North America this fall.

Katseye's tour will kickoff in Dublin, Ireland on September 1, at Dublin's 3Arena, while the North American portion of their tour launches Oct. 13 in Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center. Other honorable tour venue mentions include UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY and Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The WILDWORLD TOUR will conclude at Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City on Nov. 27.

Keep reading for ticket information and the full tour itinerary.

Ticket Information

What's next:

Tickets will be available beginning at the end of May. Specifically, Weverse Artist Presale tickets will be available on Wednesday, May 20 at 11:00 a.m. local time, before the Katseye.World Presale at 3:00 p.m. local time.

General onsale begins Thursday, May 21 at 3:00 p.m. local time at www.katseye.world.

Tour itinerary

KATSEYE - WILDWORLD TOUR

UK/EU

9/1 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

9/3 – London, UK – The O2

9/6 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live

9/9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

9/11 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

9/13 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

9/15 – Antwerp, Belgium – AFAS Dome

9/17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena



North America

10/13 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

10/15 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

10/20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

10/22 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

10/24 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

10/28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

10/30 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

11/1 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum

11/3 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

11/5 – Chicago, IL – United Center

11/7 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

11/10 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

11/11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

11/14 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

11/17 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

11/19 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

11/21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

11/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

11/27 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes



2026 Festival Dates

6/5 – New York, NY – The Governors Ball Music Festival

7/30 – Saint Charles, IA – Hinterland Music Festival

8/8 – Pasadena, CA – 88rising Festival: Head In The Clouds

The Source: Information in this story came from a press release from Katseye and the katseye.world website.

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