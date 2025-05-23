King County officials urge caution at WA lakes, rivers amid drownings

Preventable drownings have been on the rise in recent years, according to King County officials. Now, they want to urge caution going into the summer months.

With Memorial Day weekend kicking off, and favorable weather conditions on the horizon, many Washingtonians will be heading outside for recreational activities.

Officials want those going out to area lakes and rivers to practice caution. These waters can be dangerously cold this time of year.

King County's water safety tips

Wear a life jacket – discounts and loaners are available

Do not consume alcohol and drugs when around water

Remember that lakes, rivers and the ocean can remain dangerously cold even when the air temperature is warm

Take extreme caution around rivers. If you do choose to enter a river, always tell someone where you plan to enter and exit before you leave home

When children are swimming or playing near the water, designate an adult to watch and stay nearby at all times

Swim at public pools monitored by lifeguards and enroll in swim lessons. More information about public pools, including free and low-cost swim lessons, from Seattle Parks and Recreation and King County’s Weyerhaeuser Aquatic Center

By the numbers:

From 2018-2024, 190 people died in King County drownings. During this period, 27 people died annually, an increase from the 18 annual deaths from 2014-2017.

While these kinds of preventable drowning deaths decreased for the first time in 2024, the numbers remain high enough for officials to be concerned.

What they're saying:

"Any decline in drowning deaths is welcome, but there are still far too many," said Dr. Faisal Khan, Director of Public Health – Seattle & King County. "Each one of these deaths is tragic and preventable, and that’s why we’re urging everyone to take simple water safety precautions this summer."

The Source: Information for this story came from King County.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Luxury Seattle hotel sues 'nuisance' building next door

Firefighters in western WA train for possibility of 'above average' wildfire season

Shawn Kemp lawyers claim bias in Tacoma Mall shooting case as trial nears

Federal judge blocks Trump's dismantling of the Department of Education

‘Where is Teekah?’: Mother speaks out after Tacoma, WA cold case

Activist marks 2 weeks in tree to protest logging near Port Angeles

Driver arrested after deadly crash in Kent, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.