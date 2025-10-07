King Co. Prosecutor raises alarm over imbalance between public defenders, prosecutors

The Brief King County Prosecutor Leesa Manion warns of an imbalance between public defenders and prosecutors, risking victims' rights and community safety. Manion's budget request for more prosecutors was denied, while the proposed budget adds 17 public defenders. The King County Council will review the budget proposal, with concerns about funding for public safety and victim services.



King County Prosecutor Leesa Manion is raising alarms over what she calls a growing imbalance between the number of public defenders and prosecutors, warning that without additional funding, victims’ rights and community safety could be at risk.

By the numbers:

According to Manion, the county currently employs 194 public defenders compared to just 144 prosecutors. In her 2026 budget request, she asked for funding to hire 21 new prosecutors, 21 paralegals and 16 victim advocates to help manage rising caseloads and address crimes such as human trafficking, elder abuse and internet crimes against children.

However, Manion said the county executive’s proposed budget would instead add 17 new public defenders — but no new prosecutors. That would widen the gap, leaving 67 more public defenders than prosecutors across the county.

In a letter this week to the King County Council, Manion expressed her frustration over the proposed spending plan. She says one prosecutor is assigned to handle Internet Crimes Against Children has 136 filed cases right now. No public defender has a high case load like that.

The two prosecutors handling vehicular assault and vehicular homicides have caseloads ranging between 30 and 78 felony cases. The prosecutor leading the effort to reduce violence in King County's schools is also managing 55 criminal cases.

"I do not understand why it is OK to ignore the constitutional rights of victims or fail to properly fund prosecutorial resources aimed at addressing internet crimes against children, human trafficking, wage theft, elder abuse, juvenile possession and other serious issues," Manion wrote.

Manion supported HB 2015 which authorized local governments to enact a new 1/10 of 1% Criminal Justice sales tax to help fund prosecutors and support for victims. "I am disappointed this is not the approach reflected in the current draft of the proposed 2026 -27 budget, and that more of this new revenue is not being used to fund victim services and to address critical public safety needs that impact all our King County communities," Manion wrote. "I am asking this Council to honor the commitment behind the enactment of our new CJ sales tax," she added.

Local perspective:

The disparity could have the most significant impact on South King County cities, such as Kent, which tend to see higher rates of crime.

"We are very frustrated. We're grateful that HB 2015 passed, giving cities and counties the authority to pass this tax. But the language in it is so broad that it does not require the funding of things like the prosecutor's office, additional law enforcement officers, and allows for programs to be funded and that kind of thing. So, it is very frustrating because I think that the general public believes that a public safety sales tax will be used for public safety purposes," said Mayor Dana Ralph in an interview on Seattle News Tonight.

She says the lack of funding for prosecutors is deeply concerning for local governments already struggling with public safety demands.

"We need to fund the Prosecutor's Office, it's a simple message. The system works because it's balanced and, in this case, it's no longer balanced. When there are so many more public defenders than there are prosecutors, the system can't operate and our residents, the residents of King County deserve better," said Ralph.

The King County Council is expected to review and debate the executive’s proposed budget in the coming weeks before voting on a final version later this fall.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Gov. Ferguson: Intruder breaks into WA Capitol Building

Nobel Prize in medicine goes to 3 scientists, including one from Seattle

Burien, WA boutique owner says thieves stole gowns, jewelry, makeup

Man accused of impersonating officer arrested in Pierce County's Key Peninsula

'Maybe they're hungry': Seattle mayor's public safety comments spark online debate

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.