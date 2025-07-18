Long wait times at King, Snohomish county garbage drop-off sites

The Brief A labor strike with Republic Services has led to garbage piling up in King and Snohomish counties, prompting customers to find alternative disposal methods. Free drop-off locations are available, with non-union workers assisting, as negotiations are set for July 30. Customers express mixed feelings about the strike, while Republic prioritizes critical services like hospitals.



Garbage is piling up in neighborhoods across King and Snohomish counties while a stinky dispute unfolds between waste collection company Republic Services and its workers. Customers are forced to pay a messy price by finding other options to throw away their trash as the multi-state labor strike enters its second week.

"It has been an inconvenience. It’s messy, it affects not just our household but the rest of our neighborhood," said customer Calvin Caley.

The labor strike started on July 3 on the East Coast between Republic Services and its Teamsters employees. Since then, more than 2,000 union workers in several states, including Washington, are either actively striking or observing picket lines.

Republic Services said the out-of-state Teamsters that are picketing in King and Snohomish counties are disrupting service by supporting "a situation entirely unrelated to our local operations."

Local perspective:

During the work stoppage, the company is offering free drop-off locations while both sides of the dispute bargain for a fair contract. Locations include Bellevue, Kent, and Sammamish. Republic Services said it’s working with city partners to add more drop-off sites.

At the Sammamish location, cars were backed up for miles as customers waited in line to toss their garbage. Some drivers said their wait was as long as two hours. Customers said they had not received collection service for the last two weeks.

What they're saying:

"It’s been really bad because the temperature has been very high," said Tarek Azoz, while dropping off garbage in Sammamish. "I heard that they are not going to pick up the trash next week."

"I’d rather pay a few bucks to get to the collection point rather than waste an hour and a half, two hours just standing in line," said Ali Sheriff, while throwing away trash at the Sammamish site.

Republic Services brought in non-union employees from different states to help at the drop-off locations. Some of the crews lending a hand in Sammamish are from places as far away as Alabama and Louisiana.

Matt McQuaid is with Teamsters’ Department of Strategic Initiatives. He said members are scheduled to negotiate with Republic Services on July 30, though they would rather meet before then to reach a deal and get back to work.

"It’s shocking, and increasingly disgusting, how far Republic Services is willing to push its workforce. Our members are everyday Americans performing essential services across our communities, but Republic is unwilling to offer workers good wages, decent benefits, or a fair contract," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien.

"Republic Services must come to its senses and end this strike with a strong offer for our members. If they fail in this simple task, picket line extensions will continue and garbage will accumulate in more states," said Victor Mineros, Director of the Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division."

The other side:

Republic Services said picketers were preventing services to customers by blocking collection and disposal facilities, plus the drop-off locations.

"Most of these picketers are not Republic Services employees, do not live or work in the Seattle area, and some aren’t even in the waste industry. They have been deployed by the Teamsters in Boston with one goal: disrupt service. Our employees want to work, but the Teamsters are threatening them with fines and loss of representation and benefits if they cross the picket line," the company wrote in a statement.

Customers have been sharing their opinions about the tangled dispute.

"I support the rights of collective bargaining to do better for themselves and take care of their families for sure. I also understand that the businesses that operate in these types of things have to work within their economy. So, it’s complicated for sure," said Caley while dropping off recycling in Sammamish.

Republic Services said it is prioritizing collection for critical customers, including hospitals and care facilities, and servicing additional customers as its available workforce allows.

Customers who live in areas that don’t yet have a drop-off location should continue to double-bag their waste and leave it at the curb until the company can resume a regular collection schedule.

Until the work-stoppage is resolved, customers are considering other options to get rid of their trash.

"We’re going to try to reduce how much trash we generate, as much as we can. We need to do our part as well," said Azoz.

"I’m considering a big mid-summer bonfire," said Caley.

Service information for cities in Washington can be found on Republic Services’ website.

