Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger is attacking key pieces of video evidence in his capital murder trial, calling them too vague and too much for his legal team to process.

Kohberger's defense posted a new motion on Monday surrounding the surveillance footage from an apartment complex on Linda Lane, just a few hundred feet away from the crime scene.

The footage supposedly shows a driver circling the students' home multiple times just before police say the murders happened.

It was examined in Episode 2 of FOX 13's Bryan Kohberger: Inside the Idaho Murders documentary, as well as shared online by various true crime bloggers.

However, Kohberger wants the footage excluded, claiming the prosecution handed over the 12-hour-long raw video, and his lawyers don't have enough time to sort through it and examine the relevant parts.

Kohberger also made the same objection to nine other security camera videos, all from the night of the murders. They were taken along the route prosecutors say Kohberger drove to get to the victims' house.

No word yet on when the judge might make a ruling.

The Source: Information in this story is from Ada County Superior Court and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

