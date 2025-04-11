'Safety concern' forces evacuation at Lake Washington High School in Kirkland
KIRKLAND, Wash. - Lake Washington High School in Kirkland was evacuated Friday morning due to a "safety concern" on campus.
What we know:
An official with the Lake Washington School District said there was a bomb threat, and the bomb was in a bathroom.
After a search, no bomb was found.
The district said classes were canceled for the rest of the day and the district is working with the Kirkland Police Department on the investigation.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Lake Washington School District.
