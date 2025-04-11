'Safety concern' forces evacuation at Lake Washington High School in Kirkland

The Brief Lake Washington High School in Kirkland was evacuated on Monday. District officials said students were evacuated due to a "safety concern" on campus.



Lake Washington High School in Kirkland was evacuated Friday morning due to a "safety concern" on campus.

What we know:

An official with the Lake Washington School District said there was a bomb threat, and the bomb was in a bathroom.

After a search, no bomb was found.

The district said classes were canceled for the rest of the day and the district is working with the Kirkland Police Department on the investigation.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Lake Washington School District.

