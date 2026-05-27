Longview paper mill’s history shows deep ties to Cowlitz County

The Brief Operating in Longview since 1953, the Nippon Dynawave paper mill produces billions of single-serve containers annually and has served as a major anchor for the regional timber and manufacturing economy. Originally owned by Weyerhaeuser, the facility was sold to Japan-based Nippon Paper Industries in 2016 for $285 million in cash, which included its liquid packaging board business. The mill's significant community footprint was highlighted in July 2023 when a massive woodchip fire required a multi-agency response and triggered an regional air pollution advisory due to heavy smoke.



Towering over the Columbia River for more than 70 years, the Nippon Dynawave paper mill has become more than just an industrial site in Longview — it’s a community fixture.

The plant, originally owned by Weyerhaeuser, has operated in Longview since 1953, according to company history. It began by producing paperboard for milk cartons and food containers before expanding into a major manufacturing operation, today producing billions of single-serve containers annually.

Paper mill has long history in Longview

Weyerhaeuser sold the Longview operation to Japan-based Nippon Paper Industries in 2016 for $285 million in cash. The deal included the plant’s liquid packaging board business, which at the time had an annual production capacity of 280,000 tons.

The facility has remained one of Longview’s major employers for decades, helping anchor the region’s timber and manufacturing economy.

The mill’s footprint on the community became especially visible during a massive woodchip fire at the facility in July 2023.

A play-by-play account shared by Longview Fire on Facebook shows crews spent days battling the blaze as thick smoke rose over the region.

Video from Longview Police showed heavy smoke pouring into the air while fire crews from agencies across the county responded.

The fire eventually triggered an air pollution advisory for both Clark and Cowlitz counties, warning residents to avoid outdoor activity and wear N95 masks if possible, because of fine particulate matter in the air.

As firefighters worked around the clock, aerial assets were eventually brought in to help contain the blaze. Community members online questioned whether enough was being done to prevent industrial fires like the one at the facility, with some expressing concerns the incidents were becoming annual events.

The 2023 fire is not believed to be connected to the current tragedy involving the plant. However, the incident underscored how deeply tied the facility remains to the broader Longview community.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Man dies after stabbing in Tacoma, WA; homicide investigation underway

Residents near Seattle’s Aurora Avenue frustrated by rising gun violence

What to know about the southern WA 'Country Meadows' wildfire prompting evacuations

Chelan, WA 14-year-old arrested for shooting 17-year-old

After 6 years on the run, Renton police arrest man for 2020 homicide

UW student concerned over 911 response to potential suspect sighting

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.