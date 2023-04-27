Lori Vallow murder trial day 17: Forensic scientist to discuss Tylee Ryan's skeletal remains

New details are expected to emerge about the deaths of J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan on Day 17 of the Lori Vallow murder trial.

The so-called "Doomsday mom" is accused of killing her two youngest kids, ages 7 and 16. Their bodies were found buried on Chad Daybell's property.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that J.J. died by asphyxiation via plastic bag. Tylee's remains were too decomposed and burned to determine a cause of death, but her death was ruled as a homicide.

Dr. Angi Christensen, an FBI forensic anthropologist, will testify Thursday. She did a CT scan on Tylee's skeletal remains and will discuss the trauma she found on specific bones.

The prosecution had called up a total more than 30 witnesses, but Wednesday is the first time that a cause of death was revealed for the children.

FBI special agent Steve Daniels also returned to the stand Wednesday to detail the discoveries of the kids' bodies in Chad Daybell's backyard.

For all previous and extensive coverage on this case, visit https://fox10phoenix.com/vallow + watch the in-depth special here.












