Major crash on I-5 South in Tukwila snarls Monday afternoon commute

A major crash on I-5 South in Tukwila on Monday caused a miles-long backup for the Monday afternoon commute.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), drivers should expect a lengthy closure and significant delays southbound out of Seattle.

The semi was cleared from the road and all southbound lanes of I-5 reopened around 3:30 p.m.

The backup was more than six miles at its peak after 2:00 p.m.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Rick Johnson said there were no injuries, but that oil and diesel was on the road.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

