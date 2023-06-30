Snohomish County detectives seek help in cracking 1985 cold case murder of young mother

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is asking for the public's help in solving a 1985 cold case homicide of a 19-year-old mother.

According to the SCSO, On July 1, 1985, the body of Tira Snyder was found inside her home near Lake Roesiger.

Snohomish County Sheriff's Office

Authorities say she was shot multiple times with a .22 caliber pistol when she returned home from grocery shopping with her six-month-old daughter. Her body was found later that evening when her husband came home from work.

The baby was still in the car, parked in the driveway when he got home. She was unharmed.

Detectives with SCSO Major Crimes Unit is asking anyone with information about Tira's death to call their tip line at 425-388-3845 or submit a tip online.