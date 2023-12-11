Man accused of randomly shooting pregnant woman found competent to stand trial

The man accused of randomly shooting into a car over the summer, killing a pregnant woman inside, has been found competent to stand trial.

Cordell Goosby, 30, is accused of shooting and killing 34-year-old Eina Kwon, who was eight-months pregnant, while she was in a car with her husband in downtown Seattle. Her husband, Sung Kwon, 37, was wounded.

The couple’s unborn baby girl, whom they were calling Evelyn, died after an emergency delivery.

Police said he was exhibiting signs of a mental health crisis during the shooting.

On Dec. 11, a King County Court examined his competency report and ruled he was competent to stand trial and attend hearings.

In June, Goosby pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Authorities are continuing to review medical records to determine whether Goosby can also be charged in the baby’s death. Under state law, murder charges can be brought only if the victim was "born alive."

The Kwons were stopped at an intersection on their way to work at their downtown Seattle restaurant, Aburiya Bento House, on June 13 when Goosby ran up to them and started shooting, authorities said. He allegedly emptied the 9mm handgun into the car and took off, throwing the gun down. When officers found him nearby, he put his hands up and said, "I did it, I did it," police said.

In an interview following his arrest, police reported, Goosby told detectives that he had a history of mental health care and that he was being harassed by strangers who were spreading rumors about his sexuality and saying that he had done something to his caseworker.

Goosby had no criminal history in Washington, police said. But according to charging papers, he said he was wanted out of Indiana for a 2020 domestic battery case and has felony convictions from Illinois for drug possession and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The gun had been reported stolen to the Lakewood Police Department, south of Seattle, authorities said.

If convicted, Goosby could face up to 57 years in prison, the King County prosecutor’s office said in June.

His trial is set for the end of March.