Man arrested in Kirkland, WA stabbing that killed mother, injured daughter

The Brief A stabbing at a Kirkland apartment left a mother dead and her daughter critically injured. The suspect was arrested in Snohomish County shortly after the incident and is now in King County Jail. Detectives are treating the case as a suspected homicide and continue to investigate the circumstances.



Authorities arrested a man after a stabbing left a mother dead and her daughter critically injured in Kirkland Thursday night.

What we know:

Police say it happened around 11 p.m. at the Kirkland Heights Apartments, with a woman calling 911 to report she and her mother were stabbed inside their apartment.

Officers responded to the scene and found two women with multiple stab wounds inside the apartment. Both were given medical aid at the scene before being taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The daughter, who police said is an adult, underwent surgery and stabilized. However, her mother did not survive her injuries.

Shortly after Kirkland police issued an alert to nearby law enforcement agencies, deputies in Snohomish County located the suspect's car and arrested a man in connection to the stabbing.

The suspect was later transferred to Kirkland police custody and booked into King County Jail.

Police said the suspect and victims knew eachother. Detectives are actively investigating this incident as a suspected homicide.

The Kirkland Police Department thanked surrounding law enforcement agencies for their assistance in this case.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Kirkland Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Travel nurse recovering after attack at Kent Station, fundraiser started for recovery

Here are the 'luckiest retailers' in WA to buy winning lottery tickets

Brawl after Sounders Leagues Cup win prompts security concerns

MoPOP's Nirvana exhibit closing after 14 years in Seattle

Bellevue Applebee's employee said 'I'm sorry' before brutally attacking manager: docs

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.