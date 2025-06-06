SWAT arrests man accused of threatening to kill Seattle police officers

The Brief A 32-year-old man was arrested after he posted videos on social media threatening to kill police officers. Seattle Police Headquarters and the five precincts temporarily closed their lobbies as officials worked to identify the suspect. No police officers were harmed.



SWAT officers arrested a man accused of threatening to kill Seattle police officers over social media, Thursday morning.

According to Seattle police, a 32-year-old man posted videos online while armed with a knife, threatening to go to a precinct and kill police officers. SWAT and Seattle police detectives found the man living near the West Precinct of SPD, and arrested him.

Timeline:

On Thursday, June 5, around 8 a.m., Investigative Support Unit detectives discovered the social media video posted by the suspect.

Seattle Police Headquarters and the five precincts closed their lobbies while authorities identified the subject, who was quickly found by detectives near the West Precinct.

The suspect fled to a nearby apartment building in the 400 block of Minor Avenue after spotting police, before being caught by the SWAT team 3 ½ hours after the discovery of the social media threat. The man livestreamed his arrest and said he intended to break into an apartment and jump out the window.

The suspect underwent medical evaluation at Harborview Medical Center before being booked into King County Jail for threats to bomb or injure and investigation of harassment.

The identity of the man has not been released.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Seattle Police Department Blotter.

