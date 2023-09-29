Expand / Collapse search

Man charged in deadly stabbing in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

Some violent crime down in Seattle, but homicides are up

Data shows some violent crime is down in Seattle, but homicides numbers are 20% higher than last year.

SEATTLE - A man who was arrested after a deadly stabbing in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood last week was charged for first-degree murder on Friday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 5:00 p.m. last Friday, officers responded to an apartment building in the 100 block of Cedar St. for reports of a stabbing. 

Seattle Police Department

When officers and Seattle Fire crews arrived, they performed life-saving measures, but the victim, 38-year-old Devon Guion, died at the scene.

On Friday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced that they charged 58-year-old James D. McClinton Jr. with first-degree murder with a deadly weapon enhancement. 

Related

Seattle Police investigating 2 homicides that happened hours apart
article

Seattle Police investigating 2 homicides that happened hours apart

Seattle Police responded to two separate homicides on Friday that occurred within the span of four hours.

McClinton remains in jail on a $3 million bail. His arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 11 at the King County Courthouse.

This is a developing story.