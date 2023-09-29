Man charged in deadly stabbing in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood

A man who was arrested after a deadly stabbing in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood last week was charged for first-degree murder on Friday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 5:00 p.m. last Friday, officers responded to an apartment building in the 100 block of Cedar St. for reports of a stabbing.

When officers and Seattle Fire crews arrived, they performed life-saving measures, but the victim, 38-year-old Devon Guion, died at the scene.

On Friday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced that they charged 58-year-old James D. McClinton Jr. with first-degree murder with a deadly weapon enhancement.

McClinton remains in jail on a $3 million bail. His arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 11 at the King County Courthouse.

This is a developing story.