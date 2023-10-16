Expand / Collapse search

Man critically hurt in Rainier Valley shooting

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Rainier Beach
Seattle police investigate Rainier Valley shooting

Seattle police continue to investigate a shooting in Rainier Valley from Sunday night.

SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating a shooting late Sunday in Rainier Valley that left a man critically injured.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were called to the report of a shooting near 36th Avenue South and South Genesee Street.

The 39-year-old man was taken in critical condition to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center.

No suspects have been identified, and it's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.