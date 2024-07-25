Police investigate after man injured in Seattle shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Seattle Thursday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), shortly after 2:00 a.m., dispatch received a 911 call about a shooting near the corner of S Jackson St. and 4th Ave. S.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot graze wound to the leg. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness told officers that the victim was involved in an altercation with a 34-year-old man before the shooting. The suspect fired a round into the ground, and the bullet ricocheted – grazing the victim.

The suspect, who has been identified, fled the scene shortly after the shooting.

Police searched the public areas of the suspect’s apartment complex but could not find him.

The SPD says its Gun Violence Reduction Unit will lead the investigation.

The suspect is not in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.