Mohammed Ajlouni, the man accused of attempting to lure two children on Mercer Island, pleaded not guilty in a King County court on Tuesday.

Ajlouni, a Jordanian national visiting on a visa, appeared with his attorney and an interpreter during his arraignment.

According to investigators, Ajlouni allegedly offered two children a stuffed animal on June 5 in an attempt to entice them to approach his car. Police later identified Ajlouni through a Kent address, but he was not located until Bellevue police arrested him last week after a warrant was issued earlier this month.

Ajlouni has been charged with attempted kidnapping. However, his defense attorney argues that the incident was a cultural misunderstanding. The attorney noted that Ajlouni’s son’s birthday is on June 10, and it is customary in Jordan to share gifts with other children during birthday celebrations.

The defense also highlighted Ajlouni's character, mentioning that he is a university professor in Jordan.

"These are still serious allegations," the judge said during the arraignment. Ajlouni's bond was set at $50,000 with the requirement of electronic home monitoring. The court also ordered Ajlouni to have no contact with children while awaiting trial.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

