Man arrested after shooting and killing a dog in Everett, WA

A man is facing animal cruelty charges after he shot and killed a dog in Everett on Thursday morning.

According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), on Feb. 27, at around 11:45 a.m., officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired near the corner of Grand Avenue and 37th Street in north Everett.

One 911 caller told police they witnessed a man walking in the area with a firearm shortly after hearing gunshots and a dog whimper.

Upon arrival, officers found a shell casing and a dead dog and immediately began interviewing witnesses and gathering video evidence.

Shortly after, officers located the suspect and arrested him.

The man, who is in his 40s, was booked into the Snohomish County Jail and faces charges of first-degree animal cruelty and aiming or discharging a firearm.

The Source: Information for this story came from a press release by the Everett Police Department.

