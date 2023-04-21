Man shoots wife, their 2 adult children in Maple Valley home

King County deputies are investigating a shooting that left three family members injured overnight in Maple Valley.

After midnight, dispatch received a report about an argument between a husband and wife that escalated into a physical fight at a home on Southeast 260th Street.

According to deputies, a husband shot his wife and two of their adult children inside the house.

When deputies arrived, the three who were shot got out and the husband surrendered.

The three were taken to Harborview Medical Center but their conditions are not known.

The investigation remains ongoing.