Man shot in the head behind Kent YMCA, suspect at-large

Police are aggressively working to identify a suspect who shot a man in the head in Kent Thursday evening.

According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), at around 6:37 p.m., officers responded to the corner of S 248th St. and 100th Ave. SE for reports of a shooting. Police were advised that a man had been shot behind the YMCA, and the suspect fled through the neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man on the park bench with a bullet wound to the head.

Officers quickly performed CPR until medics arrived, and the victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The KPD says the victim, a Bothell resident, is currently on life support.

Witnesses told police that before the shooting, the victim was sitting on a bench and was approached by the suspect. The two got into a heated argument, then a struggle, then the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him in the head.

Multiple patrol officers flooded into the area to search for the suspect. A K-9 unit and the Washington State Patrol’s air support unit were called in to assist. Despite their efforts, the suspect was nowhere to be found.

The suspect was described as a tall, skinny Black man in his 20s. Witnesses say he was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The KPD says they are gathering evidence and conducting interviews to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or leave a tip at 253-856-5808 or KPDTiplLine@kentwa.gov.

This is a developing story.