Man shot, killed near transitional housing facility in Tacoma

A man was shot and killed near a transitional housing facility in Tacoma early Monday morning.

Locals who lives at the Tacoma Residential Reentry Center told FOX 13 that an announcement was made this morning that someone had been shot, before everyone was placed on a lockdown.

"I heard the gunshots," one man said, asking to remain anonymous. "I heard about eight repeatedly – then a pause, then three more."

"He was leaving to work," as second man added. "Some people rolled up on him and shot him a bunch of times."

Tacoma Police didn’t release a lot of information. Stating that just after 6:00 a.m. their officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Milwaukee Way for an "unresponsive individual." First aid was given, but the man was ultimately pronounced dead by Tacoma Fire Department before he could be transported for further medical care.

Surveillance video, obtained by FOX 13 from a nearby business, depicts a single gunshot around 5:14 a.m. per the in-camera clock.

Headlights shining in the direction of the surveillance camera obscures some of what unfolded. You can make out a person firing a gun, and roughly one minute later a person is spotted running down the road.

The group that runs the facility, Pioneer Human Services, declined to comment on what took place. Writing, "Due to the active police investigation of the incident in Tacoma, we cannot comment at this time."

This is the 25th homicide of the year to be investigated by Tacoma Police.

A detective on the scene told FOX 13 that the victim was found 10 feet away from a still running silver-colored Lexus. The victim is believed to be in his 40s – no further information has been released.