Man stabbed near downtown Seattle, suspect on the loose

A man is suffering life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the chest in Seattle's Chinatown-International District on Thursday.

Seattle police were called to reports of a stabbing around 5:46 p.m. at Fifth Ave and S Jackson St.

Fire department personnel treated the victim, a man who had several stab wounds to his chest, then transported him to the hospital for treatment.

According to a preliminary investigation, the stabbing occurred during an argument over a watch.

Police spokesperson Ofc. Eric Munoz says he is not confident the victim will survive, and says he is currently fighting for his life.

Authorities say the suspect is still at large.

