Man stabbed in head twice in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood

Seattle Police say a man was stabbed in the head twice in the Pioneer Square neighborhood Monday afternoon, and the suspect remains on the loose.

The stabbing happened around 5:40 p.m. near South Washington Street and 1st Avenue South.

Officers responded and located a man in his late 30s with two stab wounds to the head. He was in and out of consciousness and bleeding, police said.

The man was stabilized on scene by Seattle Fire Department personnel and was later transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Featured article

The suspect was described as a Black male wearing all black clothing. He ran southbound before police arrived, and has yet to be located.

Police are also searching for the weapon that was used.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Seattle Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA 2-year-old loses foot to lawnmower at daycare, DCYF revokes license

Judge dismisses recall petition against Seattle School Board member Liza Rankin

King County hits $11 million in storm damage, eligible for federal aid

Rape suspect arrested in Graham, WA after standoff prompts school lockdown

Tacoma firefighter union fears budget cuts will be dangerous, costly to city

New fines coming in 2025 for WA license plate law

Ted Bundy lawyer reveals what 'totally fascinates' him about Bryan

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 livestreams from across the nation.