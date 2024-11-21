Man, teen girl shot in Tacoma home

A man and a teen girl were both shot in their Tacoma home Thursday night.

According to Tacoma Police, the shooting happened after 7 p.m. near East "L" Street and East 34th Street, southeast of McKinley Park.

Police say both victims were struck by gunfire inside their home. They were later rushed to a nearby hospital.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

This remains an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

