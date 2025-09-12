Mariners working with Seattle to crackdown on megaphone preachers

The Brief Preachers blaring sermons through megaphones outside of T-Mobile Park are causing controversy. Fans told FOX 13 Seattle they are fed up with the loud, inescapable noise while waiting for games. The Mariners say they are talking with the City of Seattle to address the concerns.



Officials with the Mariners tell FOX 13 Seattle they are talking with the City of Seattle on how they can crack down on loud, amplified sounds outside of the ballpark.

You're too loud

In July, FOX 13 Seattle reported on the controversy surrounding megaphone preachers posted outside every Mariners home game.

"They’re annoying. They’re loud, disrespectful," said James Felker.

FOX 13 Seattle used the app "Decibel Meter Sound Detector" to record sound levels of 120 decibels from the megaphones of the preachers. Online reports also list megaphones having a decibel range of about 90 to 120.

Health impacts

According to the CDC, noise-induced hearing loss can result from a one-time exposure to sounds at or above 120 decibels.

Since FOX 13’s story in July, the Mariners have posted QR codes outside the ballpark asking fans for feedback on "amplified devices".

How to sound-off

The survey asks fans three questions including, "Have any visits to T-Mobile Park that included exposure to amplified noise affected your sense of personal safety, well-being or your willingness to visit the ballpark again?"

Officials with the Mariners tell FOX 13 Seattle their concern goes past just the megaphone preachers and includes other groups using extremely loud devices outside the park.

The Seattle City Attorney’s office tells FOX 13 Seattle there are no official plans on addressing the amplified devices outside of T-Mobile Park.

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.