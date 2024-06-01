Mega Millions jackpot rises to $560 million after no grand prize winner

The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $560 million after no tickets matched the winning numbers during Friday night's drawing.

The winning numbers drawn on Friday were 4, 11, 23, 33 and 49 with a Mega ball of 23. The Megaplier was 4X.

Nobody won the estimated $522 million jackpot Friday night, but one player in California matched all five white balls — and minus the Mega ball — to win $1 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held on Tuesday when players will attempt to win the estimated $560 million grand prize, which carries a cash option of $258.4 million. Winners typically select the cash prize option over the Mega Millions annuity that is paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

The Mega Millions jackpot now sits at the ninth-largest prize in the game's history.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the game.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won on March 26, when a winner in New Jersey matched all six numbers to take home the $1.13 billion prize , which was the fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history.

The record $1.602 billion jackpot was won in Florida on Aug. 8, 2023.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The deadline for purchasing a ticket is 9:45 p.m. on the night of the Tuesday and Friday draws.

