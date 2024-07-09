Mercer Island urges water conservation amid reservoir shortage

article

The City of Mercer Island has urged residents to start conserving water as reservoir levels are rapidly declining.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Monday, city officials called for immediate conservation efforts and urged residents and businesses to eliminate all unnecessary water use.

Excessive heat has caused a surge in water consumption on Mercer Island, depleting reservoirs faster than they can be replenished. Early Monday, between midnight and 6 a.m., the city consumed 1.2 million gallons, surpassing sustainable levels for refilling reservoirs.

Over the weekend, water usage peaked at over 6,000 gallons per minute, well above the normal peak of 4,200 gallons per minute, according to city reports.

Currently, a backup pipeline is supplying 2,500 gallons per minute, the maximum capacity it can handle. However, the city must maintain reservoir levels to ensure readiness for firefighting emergencies and to uphold water safety and quality standards. At this stage, fire hydrants across the city may be comprised.

Residents and businesses are urged to take immediate steps to conserve water over the next 24 hours to prevent emergencies and potential restrictions.

Since early April, Mercer Island has been contending with a pipeline leak repair, which has significantly impacted the city's water supply. The city has been receiving water through a backup supply pipeline. The backup pipeline is 16" compared to the main 24" pipeline. The main 24-inch pipeline, undergoing repairs until the end of July, has prompted voluntary water conservation measures since June.

City officials have outlined specific actions for residents and businesses to conserve water:

Turn off automatic irrigation systems

Coordinate with landscapers to reduce water usage

Refrain from doing laundry for the next two days

Minimize showering time

Avoid using sprinklers

Limit watering of plants and yards

Allow lawns to go dormant (turn brown)

Abstain from washing vehicles

Avoid refilling swimming pools or hot tubs

Turn off water features such as fountains

Currently, Mercer Island is in a voluntary conservation stage. If water conservation efforts do not suffice, the city may move to mandatory conservation measures and potentially to an emergency stage.

