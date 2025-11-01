King County, WA monitoring minor flooding along Snoqualmie River

As an atmospheric river moves across western Washington this weekend, King County officials are monitoring conditions in the Snoqualmie Basin. The area has been placed under a phase two flood alert.

In a statement released around noon on Saturday, Nov. 1, the Department of Natural Resources and Parks confirmed minor flooding in low-lying areas was possible.

Under a phase two designation, King County alerts residents of the potential for overtopped roadways. No other rivers are expected to see flooding conditions on Saturday, according to the county flood warning page.

Where are flooded roads in Snoqualmie Basin?

Some of the roads that could overtop include the following:

Southeast Reinig Road

Meadowbrook Road

Mill Pond Road

Neal Road Southeast

Southeast 24th Street

West Snoqualmie River Road Northeast north of Northeast 18th Street

Northeast Tolt Hill Road

The department points to several hours of intense rainfall as pushing the river over some initial limits of their monitoring stages. In response, they have opened the King County Flood Warning Center.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Massive WA drug, gun trafficking group busted, 10 arrested

4 pm sunsets to return to Seattle. Here's when

ID killer Bryan Kohberger gets money while claiming he can't pay victims: prosecutors

On a hot streak: FOX 13's Aaron Levine wins 3rd straight Jeopardy episode

Family files lawsuit against Seattle following teen's death at Gas Works Park

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.