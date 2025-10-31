Seattle weather: A stormy Halloween night as atmospheric river arrives

It will be a stormy Halloween night across the Puget Sound area with gusty wind and heavy rain at times. FOX 13's weather team has designated this a weather alert weekend.

Friday will turn very wet and breezy by the late afternoon as an atmospheric river moves into western Washington.

Keep reading for a more detailed Halloween night forecast and weekend storm conditions.

Most areas around the central and south Sound will avoid any damaging winds on Friday evening, but the North Puget Sound and Northern Washington Coast are under a Wind Advisory with gusts up to 45-50 mph.

Heavy rain will continue through Saturday, with even gustier winds. These winds could be damaging at times through the early afternoon. There will be 1 – 2 inches of rain possible for the Puget Sound lowlands.

Weekend weather for the mountains in western Washington

The mountains will see heavy rain, with 2 – 5 inches possible. We will be watching rivers closely, as we could see impacts to rivers flowing off of the north and central Washington Cascades and the Olympics.

Sunday will be drier, and we should see some sunshine in the mix.

Workweek weather predictions

Rain showers will return to the Puget Sound lowlands Monday afternoon through the middle of next week.

