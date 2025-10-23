Halloween festivities to see throughout the Seattle area

The Brief Haunted houses throughout the region offer perfect ways for scare-seekers to celebrate Halloween. Seattle also features an grown-ups-only soirée with Halloween-themed costumes and drinks. Everett is offering a family-friendly way for trick-or-treaters of all ages to celebrate along the water.



While Halloween day is not until next week, many festivities are scheduled for this weekend and FOX 13 Seattle has you covered on places to go throughout the region.

What you can do:

For those looking for a scare, The Georgetown Morgue Haunted House in Seattle will offer a frightful time. The Georgetown Morgue is open Thursday through Sunday this week and next. General admission tickets start at $37. For more information, click here.

In Federal Way, Fright Fest at Wild Waves offers rides and haunted houses and attractions. Tickets are available Friday to Sunday for this weekend and next weekend. For more information, click here.

In Tacoma, Fright House Station Haunted House is open Wednesday until Saturday this weekend and next. Tickets for the family-friendly Trick O’ Treat Night on Wednesday are $13 and weekend tickets start at $20. For more information, click here.

If you are looking for a more grown-up and less scary event, consider checking out Haunted Soirée in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

"If you’re not the type of person who wants to scream all day long, you want to be a part of the fall atmosphere, you want to be involved in something to do with Halloween, you want to be a part of something adult-centric. The costumes are super cool, over the top, beautiful," said Melissa Meyer with Haunted Soirée.

The immersive Halloween experience is 21+, and tickets are available for this weekend and next week. For more information, click here.

If you’re looking for a more family-friendly way to celebrate Halloween. The Port of Everett’s Haunted Harbor gives families the chance to enjoy the holiday in a not-so-scary way.

"They trick-or-treat by boat. So, the kids can walk down to one of our main guest docks and trick or treat by boat," said Kate Anderson with the Port of Everett. "We’ll have different kid’s games and activities, a little dance party with spooky Halloween music," she added.

There will also be a pumpkin patch where kids can get a free pumpkin. For more information, click here.

