Deputies seek help finding missing woman last seen in North Bend, WA

The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman last seen in North Bend.

The KCSO sent the initial social media alert on Thursday at around 8:53 a.m.

(Photo: King County Sheriff's Office)

According to the KCSO, 65-year-old Joanne Buck was last seen east of North Bend.

Authorities say she has Alzheimer's, which could hinder her ability to make it home without assistance.

Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE:

Delivery driver shot near Deception Pass, suspect arrested

I-5 mass shooting suspect thought ‘people were after him’ before spree: docs

'Double Trouble Weekend': Seattle traffic closures coming to I-405, I-5

Seattle among top U.S. cities for fastest home sales, study shows

New Sea-Tac Airport construction project kicks off Tuesday

US 97 Blewett Pass in WA closed due to wildfire, no ETA for reopening

Defense seeks bail reduction for teen accused in deadly WA mall shooting

Hundreds pay tribute to grandmother killed in Seattle carjacking

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.