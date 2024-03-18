Motorcyclist killed in Snohomish County crash
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - A 32-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Snohomish County late Sunday night, troopers said.
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of State Route 2 at Home Acres Road after 10 p.m.
According to a Washington State Patrol (WSP) report, the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound when he merged into the center lane, hit a car and was ejected.
Troopers said the rider was then hit by another car in the right lane and died at the scene.
The drivers in the two other cars were not injured.
WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding said the crash fully blocked SR 2 and traffic was diverted to Home Acres Road.
Drivers who were planning to take that roadway were advised to take an alternate route as the roadway was closed for several hours.
Troopers said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.