Museum of Flight offers free admission to Highline Public Schools community

The Museum of Flight in Seattle is offering free tickets to families of Highline Public Schools on Tuesday as a cyberattack forces them to shut their doors.

Two adults and any number of children may have free admission on September 10.

"To Highline Public School families, while schools are closed, the excitement of learning doesn’t have to stop! Families and Educators of Highline Public Schools are welcome to visit The Museum of Flight on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at no cost," read a statement from museum partners.

More information on the Highline Public Schools Family Day at Museum of Flight can be found on their website.

