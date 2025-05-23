Netflix documentary examines OceanGate Titan submersible disaster

The Brief Netflix will release "Titan: The OceanGate Disaster," the deadly implosion of OceanGate's Titan submersible in 2023. The five people killed on the vessel were OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British businessman Hamish Harding, father-and-son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, who are members of one of Pakistan’s most prominent families, and Paul-Henry Nargeolet, a former French navy officer who is considered a Titanic expert. OceanGate, an Everett, Washington-based company, suspended operations after the implosion.



The saga of the deadly 2023 implosion of OceanGate's Titan submersible is coming to Netflix.

"Titan: The OceanGate Disaster" directed by Mark Monroe, explores the ambitious vision of CEO Stockton Rush, whose pursuit of deep-sea exploration aimed to cement his place among billionaire innovators.

His mission to reach the Titanic wreckage site in a submersible, however, ended in tragedy.

The backstory:

In June 2023, the submersible imploded after making its third voyage to the Titanic in the North Atlantic.

The five people killed on the vessel were OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British businessman Hamish Harding, father-and-son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, who are members of one of Pakistan’s most prominent families, and Paul-Henry Nargeolet, a former French navy officer who is considered a Titanic expert.

This file image provided by OceanGate shows the Titan submersible descending into the ocean before it imploded. (OceanGate Expeditions / Fox News) Expand

OceanGate, an Everett, Washington-based company that owned the Titan submersible, suspended operations after the implosion.

Netflix released the trailer this week. Watch it below.

"Titan: The OceanGate Disaster" will debut at the Tribeca Film Festival in June and will start streaming on Netflix on June 11.

The Source: Information in this story came from Netflix, FOX 13 Seattle reporting and the Associated Press.

