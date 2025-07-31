WA parents found not guilty in Lacey attempted 'honor killing' trial

The Brief A Lacey father and mother were found not guilty of second-degree attempted murder following a brutal attack on their daughter. The incident occurred outside Timberline High School after the daughter claimed her parents planned to send her to another country for marriage. The father was found guilty of second and fourth-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment, while the mother was found guilty of violation of a protective order.



A verdict has been reached in the trial of a Lacey father and mother accused in an attempted "honor killing" of their own teenage daughter.

A jury found 44-year-old Ihsan Ali not guilty of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault. However, Ali was found guilty of second-degree and fourth-degree assault, and unlawful imprisonment.

The backstory:

Ali was captured on video appearing to choke his 17-year-old daughter on the ground outside Timberline High School in October 2024. The assault happened after the teen ran away from home, claiming her parents planned to forcefully send her to Iraq to marry an older man.

Multiple witnesses of the attack described seeing the daughter's eyes roll back as her father placed her in a choke hold. The victim's 16-year-old boyfriend attempted to intervene and was allegedly punched by the father, with another bystander eventually able to get the daughter to break away, according to court documents.

The victim's mother, 40-year-old Zahraa Ali, was found guilty of violating a protective order, but not guilty of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and second-degree burglary.

The mother was accused of attacking her daughter in a similar manner, and was also present during the attack. Court documents state the daughter previously reported abuse by both her father and mother prior to the incident.

The Source: Information in this story came from court documents filed in Thurston County Superior Court and the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

