Investigation underway after officer involved in Bellevue, WA shooting

The Brief King County’s Independent Force Investigation Team (KC-IFIT) is investigating a shooting involving a Bellevue Police officer that occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Northup Way. No injuries were reported in the incident, and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are not yet known.



The King County Independent Force Investigation Team (KC-IFIT) is investigating a shooting in Bellevue that involved an officer with the Bellevue Police Department overnight.

What we know:

The incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. Friday on Northup Way near 158th Court Northeast.

Police said no one was injured and it's not known what led up to the incident.

The investigation will be taken over by KC-IFIT.

KC-IFIT is made up largely of agencies from the eastside of King County, the Washington State Patrol and the King County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Bellevue Police Department.

